HARRISBURG — Changing clocks this weekend for daylight saving time also serves as a reminder of cooler temperatures and the chance for residents of the 71st District to get assistance with keeping warm this winter.
“There are people who think they have to make a choice between heating their home and buying food or much-needed medications,” said Rigby. “Thanks to LIHEAP, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way.”
Starting Nov. 1, low-income families may apply for a cash grant to help pay their heating bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Crisis grants are also available for households in immediate danger of being without heat.
Applying online may be done through the PA Department of Human Services website, www.compass.state.pa.us. While there, you may also download a paper application and return it to the county assistance office.