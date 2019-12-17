RIMERSBURG – In a “tight budget” that dips into borough reserves a little, Rimersburg officials said Monday night that they were still able to maintain employee benefits and offer a pay raise in the new year.
The council approved the 2020 spending plan by a unanimous vote, holding the line on property tax levels as well as water and sewer rates.
Total property taxes will remain at 13.2 mills in the new year, with 9.5 mills designated for general purposes, 2.3 mills for street lighting and 1.4 mills for fire protection.
Prior to the budget’s adoption, councilman T.L. Stewart noted that employee health insurance costs are expected to rise 11.5 percent in the new year. He recommended continuing to offer employees the same health plans funded 100 percent by the borough with no deductibles. Dental and optical insurances were also maintained without changes.
Stewart also recommended a 30-cent per hour pay increase for each of the borough’s four employees. He said that the additional health care costs and wage hike would total to around $5,500 in additional expenses.
“The budget is tight,” Stewart noted, recommending that the personnel committee also meet with borough secretary Dana Solida in an effort to cut down overtime costs in the new year.
Council president Roger Crick said that the general fund budget was out of balance by close to $1,300. He said the borough would use a reserve account to balance the budget.
As of press time, actual budget numbers were not available.
One item not included in the budget was funding from Madison and Brady townships for fire hydrant fees. The townships were assessed fees this year to help with the maintenance and replacement of fire hydrants within their municipalities.
Officials noted that Madison Township (Clarion County) did not pay anything toward the fees in 2019, and that Brady Township, after paying the fees the first half of the year, notified the borough that it would no longer pay the fees.
Councilman Tim Yeany asked if the borough could remove the hydrants if the townships did not pay the fees. Crick said that the Rimersburg Municipal Authority could do so as the hydrants belong to the authority. He explained that when the townships were asked to pay the fee, the authority noted that the hydrants could be removed if it was not paid.
Crick said he understood the issue the townships have with the hydrant fee, noting that the hydrants benefit only a small percentage of the township’s residents.
Stewart suggested the matter be discussed with the borough’s solicitor. He questioned if the borough or authority could be liable if the hydrants do not work properly.
“I say take them out,” he said.
The council agreed to refer the matter to their solicitor.
In other business at Monday night’s year-end meeting, the council held a lengthy discussion after a resident requested that the borough not shut off her water service due to lack of payment.
Crick said he was contacted shortly before the meeting from a resident who said her water was going to be shut off on Tuesday, but that she could not pay the past-due bill until next Monday.
“If you cut one a break, you have to cut all a break,” Stewart said.
Yeany recommended taking the woman at her word, and holding off until Monday to see if the payment is made.
The woman had also questioned the accuracy of the bill, which the council acknowledged could be possible. Due to that reasoning, members agreed to look into the possible billing error and give the resident until Monday to pay the bill.
The council will start the new year with its reorganizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.