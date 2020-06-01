TOBY TWP. – A 22-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an altercation on May 30 in Toby Township.
Antonio Ramos Ruffner was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance station at approximately 2:45 p.m. for a report of an altercation that had taken place in the area of Monterey Road.
At the station, the victim, Tara Dianne Lynn Bowser, reportedly told police that she and Ruffner had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical while traveling down the road.
Ruffner allegedly grabbed Bowser’s throat, causing her to be unable to breath.
Following the attack, reports state, Bowser got out of the vehicle and started to walk away as Ruffner followed in the vehicle. Eventually, Ruffner stopped, got out of the vehicle and smashed Bowser’s glasses.
He then allegedly left the scene, and Bowser walked to the ambulance station to call police.
Police said red marks were observed on Bowser’s neck.
Ruffner was later located at his sister’s home in Clarion Township and was taken into custody.
Charges were filed May 30 by state police Trooper Stephanie Graham with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.