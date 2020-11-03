RIMERSBURG – A 59-year-old Rimersburg man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sunday in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Officials said that Gary Shanahan was killed in the crash, which occurred on Pinoak Road at 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said that the cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Crews from the Rimersburg Hose Co., Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service and state police responded to the scene.
No additional details were available as of press time.