RIMERSBURG – Maybe it was due to the rather light agenda, but Rimersburg officials were in a positive mood Monday night as they discussed what they see as good news on the horizon for the borough.
Council president Scott Myers brought up the ongoing natural gas line work along Main Street, noting that projects like that help encourage others in the community to fix up their properties.
“It kind of spurs other work,” he said, noting that he has seen other improvements being made in town. “A lot of good stuff is going to be happening.”
Councilman Roger Crick agreed, adding that many small towns like Rimersburg have been spared the lost revenues and increased expenses that larger communities have suffered during the pandemic and subsequent recession. He pointed out that Rimersburg’s revenues are right on track, while other communities have lost significant money due to the downturn.
“We are so fortunate here,” he said.
The council also talked about the upcoming improvement project at the borough-owned Rimersburg Community Building. Officials said that while the Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to Rimersburg has not yet been released, the borough plans to include its matching portion in its 2021 budget.
The grant will bring around $45,000 to the project, while the borough will need to chip in at least $9,000 for the work and engineering, officials said.
Crick explained that the primary goal of the project will be to address water infiltration, mold and mildew issues at the building, while other cosmetic upgrades will also be made.
“It’s a historical structure and we would like to use it,” mayor Tim Yeany said.
“We want to make something the community can be proud of,” Crick added.
Borough secretary Dana Solida noted that the building is being used well this month, with a number of rentals slated.
In other business Monday night, the council announced that Trick-or-Treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, immediately following the Rimersburg Lions Club’s Halloween parade which will start at 5:30 p.m. at Heeter Lumber.
Crick, also a member of the Lions, said that the Union High School marching band will take part in the parade, and that lineup will begin around 5:15 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the normal costume judging held in the community building after the parade will not be held this year. He said that children will be given treats at the fire hall following the parade, and that no judging will take place.