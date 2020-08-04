RIMERSBURG – The pending sale of the recently closed Rimersburg Elementary School prompted discussion and a lot of questions for Rimersburg Borough officials at their Monday meeting.
Councilman Roger Crick and Rimersburg Authority member Mike Graham said they had been contacted by someone related to the sale of the school, regarding the borough’s possible role in the portion of the school property that includes the tennis courts, basketball court and playground area.
Neither Crick nor Graham said they could reveal who it was who reached out to them; however, they said that the borough is being asked to maintain the courts and playground area, and if not, those amenities could disappear.
Union School District officials announced last month that the school, which was officially closed at the end of the last school year, was being sold to M&C Real Estate for $100,000. At the time, school officials identified Union graduates Matt George and Chad Shirey as those involved with the purchase, and said that the buyers planned to turn the building into senior apartments, while also continuing to allow the community and school to utilize the baseball and softball fields, tennis and basketball courts, and playground. Reached for comment at the time, Shirey only said that they were in the early planning stages of the project.
On Monday night, Crick said it was his understanding that the buyers want to retain ownership of the full property, but want the borough to maintain the courts and playground area, and assume liability for that area. Graham said it was his understanding that the school district had agreed to do the same with the ballfields areas of the property, but that the district was not interested in the courts and playground area.
Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany suggested the best route would be for the buyers to subdivide the property and give the playground and court area to the borough.
“It is an asset to the young people of this community,” Crick said, noting that many people use the courts and playground.
Crick said his concerns stem from the fact that despite the school property being located in the heart of the borough, neither the district nor the buyers approached borough officials about the sale. He said that he and fellow council members learned about it by reading the story in The Leader-Vindicator.
“That concerns me a little bit,” Crick said. “Did anyone even know that [property] was for sale?”
Yeany said he had heard the sale of the property was “an inside job” and alleged that school officials knew of the potential buyers before they officially closed the school.
Crick added that he was approached by a local businessman who had wanted to make an offer for the property, but feels as if he was excluded from the process.
Crick said that the borough would be willing to talk about the playground and courts area of the property, mainly because it is so well used by borough residents.
“I feel bad that the kids may lose something,” he said.
Yeany questioned why the sale process has been so “secretive.”
“This is our town,” he commented.
Graham said that he had no issue with the sale or what the buyers plan to do with the old school, saying that it will be an asset to the community if it turns out to be what they plan. However, he said he had concerns about the other areas of the property, including the ballfields and courts and what will eventually happen to those community assets.
Yeany questioned if the buyers planned to bring a proposal officially before the borough council. He also said that the borough should ask to have the property donated to its care.
Council president Scott Myers asked Crick and Graham to go back to their source and ask them to come to the next borough council meeting to pitch their idea. The council agreed to invite the buyers and the school board to the next meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.
Other Business
• Four Rimersburg Municipal Authority water customers who share a private water line along Rider Road in Toby Township attended Monday’s meeting to seek answers about billing for water lost due to a leak on the private line.
John and Linda Campbell, Allen and Kathy Peters, Mike DiPippa and Bethany Ackerman said they were all billed $98 to pay the nearly $400 bill for the lost 80,000 gallons of water. The Campbells said the leak was eventually found on their line, and that the line to their home was being replaced. The others at the meeting said that since the leak was found on the Campbell portion of the private line, they should not all be asked to share the costs.
Council members said that the private line was added before the Authority’s current regulations went into effect, and that neither the borough nor the authority had any responsibility for the private line. They encouraged the property owners to replace the main portion of that line up to borough specifications, and then the authority could take over ownership.
In the end, the council’s consensus was to stick with current policies, which billed each water customer equally for the lost water.
• Mayor Tim Yeany said he reached a compromise with the owner of Wanda’s Restaurant. He said that the owner promised him he would not use any of the four parking spots in front of the restaurant or neighboring Klingensmith’s Drug Store, in return for a reserved “pizza delivery” parking spot in the lot next to the pharmacy.