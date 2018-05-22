RIMERSBURG – Height limits on garages and other out-buildings were scrapped Monday night by Rimersburg Borough officials.
During a brief meeting of the borough council, members agreed to change the town’s zoning ordinance to remove restrictions on the construction of garages that are more than 15 feet tall.
“Why do we even have it in there?” council president Roger Crick asked about the zoning restriction. He said he had not been aware of the height restriction until a couple of recent projects that had to be granted variances to the ordinance. “Why do we care if someone builds a two-story garage?”
Crick said he did not want the borough to hassle property owners who were making nice improvements to their properties.
The change to the ordinance will need to be advertised, officials said.
In other business at the meeting, members briefly discussed a previous idea to have weight limits placed on borough streets.
Crick said that after looking into the matter, the borough’s engineers could do a study on the weight limits. He said it also appeared that state police could enforce the weight restrictions since borough police are not equipped to do so.
However, he said, he didn’t feel the costs would be worth the effort to go through with the plan. Officials noted that only Acme, School and Baker streets are impacted by heavier vehicles.
