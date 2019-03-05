RIMERSBURG – A plan to begin charging a monthly maintenance fee for fire hydrants in Brady and Madison (Clarion County) townships was approved Monday night by Rimersburg Borough Council.
The new fee, which was proposed by Rimersburg officials a number of months ago, was formally adopted at the council’s regular March meeting.
Similar to what Pennsylvania American Water Co. charges local municipalities for hydrants, the Rimersburg fee will amount to $17 per month for each hydrant in the municipalities served by the Rimersburg Municipal Authority.
Under the plan, Brady Township will be assessed a fee of $34 per month for its two hydrants, for an annual cost of $408. Madison Township will be charged $221 per month for its 13 hydrants, with a yearly cost of $2,652.
While the Rimersburg Municipal Authority also serves customers in Toby Township, officials said they would hold off on charging a fee to Toby since the water system there is relatively new and customers are still paying the debt service for the project, which includes the hydrants along those lines.
Rimersburg Borough Council president Roger Crick said that the plan was given the green light by the borough’s solicitor, and that letters will be sent out to the townships to make them aware of the new fee.
As part of the borough’s efforts to improve the system’s fire hydrants, Crick said the borough would also need to increase its fire hydrant tax, which was first enacted a couple of years ago. Although it is too late to raise the amount for this year, Crick said the rate should rise from .533 mills to 1.339 mills in 2020.
Crick also said the borough needs to develop a more specific maintenance plan for fire hydrants. Working with local firefighters, he said the plan should prioritize hydrants that are in need of repairs or replacement.
In related business, the council said it was interested in exploring plans to offer a property tax or earned income tax break for those who are firefighters with the Rimerburg Hose Co.
After reading about similar plans in New Bethlehem Borough, the Rimersburg officials said on Monday that the tax breaks could help the local fire department recruit and maintain volunteers.
Crick noted that the tax break would only apply to those volunteers who live in the borough. He suggested inviting representatives from the Rimersburg Hose Co. to the next council meeting to discuss the tax proposal.
The council also looked at the 2018 year-end statistics from the Rimersburg Hose Co., which showed that the firefighters responded to 13 calls in the borough and 70 calls in the surrounding townships during the year.
Other Business
• Newly appointed councilman Tim Yeany suggested that instead of buying a new street sweeper for Rimersburg, or contracting out the street sweeping duties, that the borough look into purchasing a used street sweeper online. He pointed to a number of machines for sale on eBay and other sites for less than $20,000. The council asked Yeany and the street committee to look into the matter further.
• New Bethlehem Police Department Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council that he is ready to begin setting up the police substation in the Rimersburg Community Building.
• Council members praised the police department for its work over the last several months, as well as newly simplified monthly reports issued by the department.
“I’m hearing good things from the community,” Crick said of the police coverage.
• Yeany suggested that the police department consider buying vehicles of a different color, noting that the dark colors now used make them less visible on the streets.
“Visibility is a deterrent,” he said. “You should be here to deter crime, not to sneak up on people.”
• Malnofsky suggested holding a meet-and-greet with borough residents at some point in the near future. Council members said they would like to see that happen, as well as the chief and council members visiting borough businesses to introduce the new chief and officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.