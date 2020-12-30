RIMERSBURG – While Rimersburg Borough’s recently adopted 2021 budget holds the line on property taxes, water and sewer customers will likely pay more in the new year.
At their meeting on Dec. 21, borough council members adopted Rimersburg’s spending plan for 2021, which includes water and sewer rate hikes that were put in place earlier by the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority.
Authority member Dan Burkett told the council that due to several large infrastructure projects that need to be funded, the authority raised the cost of additional water and sewer usage. He explained that the base fees will remain the same; however, customers using more than the base rate will pay an additional $2 per 1,000 gallons of water and an extra $3 per 1,000 gallons of sewer usage.
While a portion of that money will go to the borough for debt services, he said that the authority will use the bulk of the money for several projects, most notably upcoming sewer and water line replacements along Chestnut Street, as well as upgrades to the authority’s main water tower.
In addition to the rate hikes, and because attempts in the past to bill neighboring municipalities for fire hydrant upkeep have failed, the authority also implemented a fire hydrant maintenance fee for water customers.
The formula is based on how many hydrants and customers are served in each municipality, including the four boroughs and townships the authority serves: Rimersburg Borough, and Madison, Toby and Brady townships.
According to the plan, Rimersburg Borough’s 455 customers will pay an additional $1.38 per month for the borough’s 37 hydrants. Madison Township’s 236 customers will pay an additional 94 cents per month for the township’s 13 hydrants. Toby Township’s 125 customers will pay an additional $1.50 per month for the township’s 11 hydrants. And Brady Township’s 12 customers will pay an additional $2.83 per month for the township’s two hydrants.
“Everyone is going to be impacted in some way,” council member Roger Crick said, noting that he understood the authority’s need to raise rates and add hydrant fees.
The borough’s general fund budget projects $181,540 in income in 2021, which will be offset by $178,170 in expenses.
The water budget for the borough shows income at $854,348 and expenses at $810,127. And the borough’s sewer budget anticipates income of $327,760 and expenses of $286,792.
The budget also includes pay raises for the borough’s four employees that were more than the usual amounts. After a review of the employees’ duties, performance and the experience and certifications that they have, officials said they all warranted increases.
“We have good employees and we should be thankful for that,” Crick said.
“We do have good employees and I’m glad we can take care of them,” councilman Dan Stewart added.
Members also proposed adding money into the budget for a part-time borough office employee. They said the position would not only help cut down on overtime worked by borough secretary Dana Solida, but would give the borough a second person to learn the borough’s billing, payroll and other systems.
And in related business, after briefly discussing in early December cutting back on hours worked in Rimersburg by the New Bethlehem Police Department, members kept the usual 40 hours of police coverage in the 2021 budget.
Other Business
• The purchase of a new payroll software system was approved at a cost of $6,074.
• The council reappointed the accounting firm of McGill, Power and Bell as borough auditors in 2021.