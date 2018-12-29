For those still in need of a new year’s resolution, consider saving lives. The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is in critical blood shortage and needs your help.
The Community Blood Bank is now the exclusive supplier of blood to the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare hospital system – Penn Highlands Elk, Penn Highlands Clearfield, Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands DuBois – and the affiliated laboratories, as of July 1st, 2018.
“CBB worked very closely with all of the hospital laboratories in preparation for this endeavor, making the transition practically seamless,” Marsha Uhl, Service Line Director for Laboratory Services with Penn Highlands Healthcare, said. “The journey was amazing, as CBB is much more in tune with the needs of Penn Highlands ensuring good quality patient care is maintained throughout our region.”
Before this agreement, the Community Blood Bank was the blood supplier to Penn Highlands Elk for more than 15 years.
“We are so pleased that our longstanding partnership with Penn Highlands Elk led to the opportunity to provide blood to the entire Penn Highlands system,” Deanna Renaud, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank, said. “It is an honor to be chosen as the blood supplier by a healthcare system that is so focused on patient care. The Penn Highlands staff are passionate about their work, and we are excited to be a part of their vision.”
The blood products are used for several reasons – including accidents, traumas, surgeries, cancer patients and to help save some of the most vulnerable patients – babies.
Blood is given to babies in the NICU primarily to treat anemia and prematurity, according to the Director of the NICU at Penn Highlands Dubois Suzanne McCullough BSN, RN-NICU.
“Premature babies are born with a lower hematocrit than term babies,” McCullough said. “Premature babies are slower to produce red blood cells at first, and they have more blood tests.”
Fortunately, the majority of premature babies do not need blood transfusions, according to McCullough. However, some do. It is important the blood supply is there when it is needed.
“Iron supplementation is important in premature babies because iron is essential in the production of red blood cells,” McCullough said.
In order to be a match for babies in need, you must have a special blood type. Baby blood donors must be Type O Negative and be CMV Negative.
“Our model relies on the blood donor residents in each community to support the blood needs of their area hospital,” says Renaud. “We are eager to partner with local schools, businesses and organizations so that the blood donors here have the opportunity to give for their own local blood supply.”
“CBB continues to give exceptional customer service to our laboratory employees, which in turn, allows the local laboratories to work together to better serve our patients,” Uhl continued. “We are very lucky to be able to have a partnership where the blood that is collected by CBB stays in our local communities and is used by us and our loved ones in those times of unexpected need.”
When looking for a place to donate blood, please look for the four blue hearts in the logo.
The Community Blood Bank is hosting drives at the following locations:
Jan. 3, 1-5 p.m. @ Penn Highlands Clearfield – 440 W. Front Street, Clearfield, PA 16830. (This drive is not at the hospital. It is at the large building with a Subway in it.)
Jan. 4, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. @ Penn Highlands DuBois – CRC Building. 100 Hospital Drive, BuBois, PA 15801.
Feb. 5, 1-7 p.m. @ Treasure Lake Church in DuBois (226 Treasure Lake Rd, DuBois, PA 15801
Visit fourhearts.org for more information or give the Community Blood Bank a call at 814-456-4206 with any questions. Thank you for your support and thank you for being a blood donor.
