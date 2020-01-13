NEW BETHLEHEM – A 28-year-old New Bethlehem woman was charged with retail theft stemming from an incident on Dec. 13 at approximately 3:40 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Brandi J. Kline allegedly attempted to leave Tom’s Riverside with a bag of groceries that she failed to pay for.
According to court documents, Kline, who is an employee at the store, was asked by management if she had paid for the groceries as she was leaving Riverside following her shift.
Kline reportedly responded that she had paid for the groceries, but an item check indicated that she had not.
Charges were filed Jan. 6 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.