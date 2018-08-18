HARRISBURG — Riverview Financial Corporation recently announced that it has received approval from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to list its voting common shares for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “RIVE” effective with the market opening on August 14.
Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are excited to be afforded the opportunity to list on the Nasdaq Global Market as it will provide many advantages including increased liquidity for existing shareholders, potential broadening of our shareholder base by attracting new retail investors and increasing the appeal of our company stock to institutional investors. As a result of the significant inorganic and organic growth achieved from the beginning of the first quarter of 2017, we felt the need to provide a higher level of exposure for our common stock by listing on the exchange with the most number of companies represented and highest daily trading volume of all stock exchanges worldwide.”
Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Citizens Neighborhood Bank, CBT Bank, Riverview Wealth Management and CBT Financial and Trust Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves the Pennsylvania market areas of Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill and Somerset Counties through 30 community banking offices and three limited purpose offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities.
The Wealth Management and Trust divisions provide trust and investment advisory services to the general public. Riverview’s business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Investor Relations site can be accessed at https://www.riverviewbankpa.com/.
