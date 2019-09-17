RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough officials have their fingers crossed that state funding will soon be on the way to help begin making improvements to the historic Rimersburg Community Building along Main Street.
At their meeting Monday night, borough council members discussed the status of a $55,000 grant application for Community Development Block Grant funds.
Officials said the borough’s application recently moved through the county level, and will be submitted to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for final approval. A final answer should be known in the spring.
The Depression-era building, which is used for community functions, receptions, parties and more, has endured problems with water infiltration into the basement.
Officials said that if the grant is awarded, work will focus on the addressing the water infiltration issues first.
“This is how we’re attacking it from the outside,” borough secretary Dana Solida explained after the meeting. “This is just the first step.”
Council members said that the work is necessary to preserve and improve the building.
“It’s something we have to do,” council member Pam Curry said.
“If we had a nice building there, it would be used all the time,” councilman Tim Yeany added.
Solida said the building is used regularly now for various events, but work is definitely needed to improve the site.
In addition to the water infiltration issues, the grant could also possibly cover improvements to two of the building’s entry ramps for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Solida noted that if the borough receives the grant, it will be responsible for a 10 percent match or to pay for engineering costs, whichever amount is greater.
“Looks like good things are coming next spring,” council vice president Scott Myers said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council that his force is “finally up to full staff” and also looking to add a third part-time officer by the end of October.
He also said that newly hired officer Taylor Smith will be handling ordinance-related issues in Rimersburg Borough.
“Now that we have new officers in, I can adjust accordingly,” Malnofsky said.
He also told the council that the department has begun using the substation on the upper floor of the Rimersburg Community Building.
Other Business
• Trick-or-Treat night was set from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 in Rimersburg.
• Officials noted that Union High School donated 106 chairs to the Rimersburg Community Building.
• The council agreed not to pursue the installation of a message board, which was proposed to be located near the town parking lot next to Klingensmith’s along Main Street.
The proposed board would have included information about borough rules and regulations, ordinances and welcome information.
“I think it’s too much money and not worth that much,” Yeany said of the estimated $1,913 cost.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that crews for the first time will use salt this winter, in addition to anti-skid materials, on the borough streets.