PORTER TWP. – A 38-year-old Rimersburg man is facing drug-related charges stemming from two separate incidents earlier this month in Porter Township.
John Earl Smeltzer was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, harassment and disorderly conduct.
On Jan. 19 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Smeltzer allegedly delivered miscellaneous drug-related items — including marijuana and related paraphernalia — to a mailbox along Grovers Road, belonging to Nicole Boyles, 27, of Rimersburg.
According to court documents, Boyles discovered a jar of items and ice cleats while checking her mail earlier in the day. Among other items, the jar contained a hand-written, seven-page note from Smeltzer.
Although the note was hard to decipher, Boyles reportedly told police that she knew it had come from Smeltzer because she had received one other letter from him on Nov. 19. She said that she was “creeped out” by the incident, reports state.
Police noted that the letter did not significantly appear harassing, threatening or sexual in nature.
In addition to the letter signed by Smeltzer to the victim, the following items were reportedly discovered in the jar: a sticky/waxy substance in a wrapper labeled “Mary Jane,” a plastic baggie containing a small amount of marijuana, two bullet casings made into smoking devices containing marijuana residue, two containers of Chapstick, a notepad, fresh cherries, a silver coin and another bullet casing.
Smeltzer allegedly admitted that the bullet casings were used to smoke marijuana, and the extra one was for the victim to make one of her own. He also said that he had purchased the cherries at the store because he thought she would like cherries.
Smeltzer is also facing another charge of possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia following an incident on Jan. 29 at approximately 8:15 a.m. in Porter Township.
After receiving a call from a known individual stating that they were concerned about his well-being, state police reportedly checked in on Smeltzer at his Stewart Road home.
While speaking to Smeltzer in his bedroom, two glass smoking pipes emitting an odor of marijuana were allegedly discovered in plain sight.
All charges were filed Feb. 1 by state police Trooper Kevin Doverspike and Cpl. Marc Hunsberger respectively with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.