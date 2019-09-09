TOBY TWP. – A 58-year-old Rimersburg man is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 8 at approximately 4 p.m. in Toby Township.
Thomas Martin Krannacker was charged with simple assault, strangulation and harassment.
During an altercation at a home along Cherry Run Road, Krannacker allegedly grabbed Traci Whitehouse by the throat and pushed her against the refrigerator, before grabbing her by the clothes and throwing her to the floor.
Whitehouse reportedly told police that she was unable to breathe while Krannacker was grabbing her throat. She also explained that the altercation started when Krannacker came to her home to pick up a cell phone, reports state.
According to court documents, Whitehouse was eventually able to make it outside. Krannacker allegedly followed her, and pushed her to the ground two times.
Whitehouse suffered multiple bruises as a result of the assault, police said.
Charges were filed Sept. 8 by state police Trooper Joshua McGinnis with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.