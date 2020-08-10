TOBY TWP. – A 35-year-old Rimersburg man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges stemming from a two-vehicle dirt bike crash on June 5 along Route 68, near Reigel School Road, in Toby Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Timothy Paul Hockenberry was charged with driving without a valid registration, driving a dirt bike without the proper license, driving without lights and careless driving, as well as other traffic citations.
While traveling south on his 2001 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike at approximately 9:30 p.m., Hockenberry reportedly struck a 2001 GMC Jimmy, driven by Kenneth H. Best, 69, of Rimersburg, that was attempting to make a left turn into a driveway.
Hockenberry’s bike did not have its lights on, and it was completely dark at the time of the crash, police said. He also did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.
According to court documents, Hockenberry was not wearing a helmet, and received initial treatment of injuries in an ambulance on scene.
A strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from Hockenberry while speaking to police. He was eventually flown to Allegheny General Hospital for further treatment.
A blood test conducted at the Pittsburgh-based hospital reportedly showed that Hockenberry had a blood alcohol content of 0.135 percent.
Charges were filed Aug. 4 by state police Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.