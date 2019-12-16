MADISON TWP. – A 59-year-old Rimersburg man was charged with harassment stemming from multiple incidents along Kemery Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
On Nov. 4, Gregory Allen Fraser allegedly called Kelly Jo Himes, 46, of Rimersburg, on her home phone, leaving an intelligible message, and again on Nov. 5 leaving an inappropriate message.
He also reportedly called Himes at work on Nov. 22 and left her a message about hunting.
Charges were filed Dec. 6 by state police Trooper Joshua McGinnis with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.