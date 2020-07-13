MADISON TWP. – A 56-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on July 4 beginning at approximately 6:40 p.m. along Spudic Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
John Glenn Seybert was charged with two counts of harassment.
According to court documents, John Seybert threatened to punch Richard D. Seybert, 62, of Rimersburg, in the face three times.
Later that same night, at approximately 11:35 p.m., John Seybert allegedly called Richard Seybert multiple times until around midnight, leaving profane messages on the answering machine.
John Seybert’s late night actions prevented Richard Seybert from going to sleep, police said.
Charges were filed July 11 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.