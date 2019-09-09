RIMERSBURG – A 37-year-old Rimersburg man was charged stemming from an incident on Sept. 7 at approximately 8 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Cherry Run streets in Rimersburg Borough.
Jason Paul McKinney was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and exceeding maximum speed limits.
While on stationary patrol at Heeter Lumber, New Bethlehem Police officers reportedly observed McKinney’s Ford F-250 traveling 43 mph in a marked 25 mph zone. The truck was pulled over at the intersection of Main and Cherry Run streets.
During the stop, officers asked McKinney if he had any firearms in the vehicle. McKinney allegedly told officers that he had a gun in the center console, but admitted that he did not have a concealed carry permit for the firearm.
According to reports, police retrieved the firearm from the vehicle and noticed that it was loaded. A check on the gun’s serial number verified that it was not stolen.
Charges were filed Sept. 8 by New Bethlehem Police Officer John Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.