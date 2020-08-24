MADISON TWP. – A 60-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges following an incident on July 13 at approximately 10:50 a.m. along Ten Right Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Donald Leroy Varner was charged with reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, state police received a call from Donald Varner regarding an ongoing dispute between his daughter, Jessica Varner, and Nathan Smith outside his home. The dispute was over child custody and suspected abuse. Varner explained that Smith had taken the children from his property and left with Jessica Varner on the hood of his truck.
During the call, Donald Varner reportedly explained that he had discharged a rifle into the air.
Police arrived on scene at approximately 11:10 a.m. and spoke with Donald Varner, reports state. He reportedly told troopers that Smith brought the children to visit him on July 12 to spend the night. The next day, Donald Varner called his daughter and told her that the children were there if she wanted to come see them.
When Jessica Varner arrived at the home, she and her father reportedly noticed bruises on one of the children’s legs. The child allegedly said that the bruises were caused by Smith.
The children’s mother called police to report the injury. In the meantime, Smith arrived at the home and allegedly demanded that the children get in his truck to leave.
Observing his daughter and Smith arguing from outside, Donald Varner grabbed his SKS rifle and went outside, demanding that Smith leave without the children.
Donald Varner reportedly told police that Smith then approached him in a threatening manner, so he fired a shot into the air to keep Smith away from him.
Reports state that Smith got the children in his truck and began backing out of the driveway. In an attempt to stop him, Jessica Varner stood in front of Smith’s truck, and jumped on the hood before Smith sped off on Ten Right Road.
During an interview, Jessica Varner told police that upon entering her father’s home, she woke up her children because she hadn’t seen them since April. Jessica Varner reportedly explained that she observed a large bruise on one of the children’s legs and was told that it was from Smith discipling the child. She then called Clarion County CYS and the state police.
While waiting for police to arrive, Smith arrived and tried to get the children in his truck. Jessica Varner reportedly tried to get the children in the house, but was unsuccessful.
During an argument with Smith, Jessica Varner explained that her father shot his gun once into the air and told Smith that he was trespassing and had to leave, reports state. She said that her father never pointed the gun at Smith.
After the shot, Smith reportedly returned to his truck and tried to leave.
Police were able to locate Smith and the children at approximately 2:10 p.m., and they were transported to the state police barracks to be interviewed.
While speaking to police, Smith reportedly explained that he had dropped off his children to spend the night with their grandfather and told them he would be back the next morning.
After receiving a message from one of the children, Smith went to Donald Varner’s home and allegedly observed Jessica Varner and the children arguing outside.
Smith said he had the truck door open and was inside when he heard a gunshot. He looked back and saw Donald Varner allegedly pointing a rifle at him.
Smith allegedly said that a short time later he heard Donald Varner behind him, and he turned to see Donald Varner pointing the rifle at him.
Donald Varner allegedly stated, “the next one is going through the cab of the truck.”
Reports state that Smith attempted to leave again, but Jessica Varner stood in front of him and wouldn’t move. As he inched forward, Jessica Varner jumped on the truck’s hood.
Smith reportedly told police that he was concerned for the safety of his children, and didn’t know if Donald Varner was following them with a gun.
In a separate interview, police said, one of the children explained that she had asked her grandfather not to ask her mother to come over because she was afraid that her father would be upset. The child was also reportedly scared about what her mother would say if she saw the bruise on her leg.
While waiting on police after her mother contacted them, the girl explained that her sister had texted Smith’s girlfriend stating, “come help, mom’s here.”
While trying to get in the truck, she said her grandfather came outside and shot a gun once in the air. The girl reportedly explained that the gun was pointed to the sky, and the bullet traveled diagonally over them above the trees.
A witness told police that she heard yelling on Donald Varner’s property at approximately 10:30 a.m. She reportedly observed Donald Varner pointing a rifle over the top of a parked truck.
Charges were filed Aug. 20 by Trooper Joshua Bauer with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.