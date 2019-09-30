RIMERSBURG – A 52-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened harm to three juveniles on Sept. 20 at approximately 3:25 p.m. along Chestnut Street in Rimersburg.
Gerald Lee Lasher was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers responded to a home along Atchison Way, where they spoke to the three young victims and their parents about their alleged encounter with Lasher. The juveniles explained that they were walking home from school when one of them stepped onto Lasher’s property, near where Lasher had been trimming weeds.
Lasher allegedly asked the juveniles if they wanted a bullet and ran after them, waving his arms, yelling expletives and stating “Here comes the shotgun...”
The young victims expressed their fear and stated that Lasher was attempting to grab and hurt them, police said.
During an interview with police, Lasher reportedly explained that the juveniles were walking on the sidewalk near his property when a girl started to walk onto his lawn. Lasher allegedly told the girl to “get off my ground” and threatened harm to her if she kept it up.
Charges were filed Sept. 24 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.