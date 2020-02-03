TOBY TWP. – A 24-year-old Rimersburg man is facing assault and other charges stemming from an altercation on Jan. 31 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Toby Township.
Toby Allan Weckerly was charged with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
During a dispute at their Cherry Run Road home, Weckerly allegedly punched Jordin Coffman, 25, of Rimersburg, two times in the face, causing redness to her eye and cheek.
According to reports, Coffman told police that the fight ensued when Weckerly became violent after the couple had returned home from a local bar. Coffman alleged that Weckerly accused her of cheating and called her names before the assault.
At the scene, police reportedly discovered a “highly intoxicated” Weckerly in the backyard attempting climb a snow bank. Weckerly allegedly yelled obscenities at police and actively resisted when they attempted to arrest him.
Weckerly admitted to being kicked out of Savelli’s Tavern earlier in the evening, reports state.
During the fight with Coffman, police said Weckerly caused excessive damage to multiple inside doors, drywall and an exterior storm door of the home, which he rents from a 66-year-old Rimersburg man. Damages were estimated at more than $1,000.
He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Charges were filed Feb. 3 by state police Trooper Tate Allison with Miller’s office in New Bethlehem.