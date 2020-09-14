MADISON TWP. – A 30-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 1 at approximately 6:25 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
April Renee Clark was charged with endangering the welfare of children.
According to court documents, state police received a call from Timothy Yeany, who owns an apartment complex along Lawsonham Road, reporting that one of his tenants, Clark, was passed out in the parking lot, and her one-year-old child was crawling nearby unsupervised.
The building’s lot is used for multiple vehicles by several apartment tenants.
Yeany reportedly told police that he had observed the child crawling across the center of the lot where vehicles regularly enter and exit. The child was between eight and 10 feet away from Clark when Yeany arrived.
Police got to the scene at approximately 7:05 p.m. and spoke with Clark.
Clark allegedly explained that she had been manic for the past few days and had not been sleeping. She said she took her child outside in an attempt to stay awake.
While speaking with Clark, police said she had a hard time keeping her balance and was slurring her words. Clark then recited a list of all her prescribed medications, which reportedly included several narcotics and suboxone.
Clark allegedly said that she had fallen asleep for approximately 15 or 20 minutes before her landlord woke her up.
Charges were filed Sept. 10 by Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.