MADISON TWP. – A 34-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing drug-related and other charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 14, 2019 at approximately 5 p.m. along Route 68, near Sandy Hollow Road, in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Jamie L. Kifer was charged with possessing a controlled substance, failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and at a safe speed, and careless driving.
According to court documents, state police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Route 68. On scene, they observed Kifer’s Mercedes SUV with front-end damage and a Jeep with passenger-side damage in the right lane.
An EMT who also responded to the scene reportedly told police that before she was transported to Clarion Hospital, Kifer was found to be in possession of some pills.
During a later search, police said seven Adderall pills and two suboxone pills were discovered in Kifer’s possession.
Kifer allegedly admitted that she did not have a prescription for the medications.
Charges were filed July 17 by Trooper Kevin Doverspike with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.