MADISON TWP. – A 36-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing drug-related charges following an incident on Jan. 12 at approximately 12:20 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Julie Ann Simpson was charged with possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Simpson’s Maple Grove Road home to assist state parole officers with a report of drug possession.
During a routine visit, parole officers reportedly discovered a pill bottle sticking out of Simpson’s purse by the couch. When the officer inquired about the bottle and requested the purse, Simpson allegedly admitted to also having some needles inside the bag.
Simpson then reached into her sweatshirt pocket, pulled out a bag of methamphetamine and attempted to hide it behind her back, reports state.
The suspected drugs were confiscated, and police said testing results came back positive for methamphetamine.
Charges against Simpson were filed Jan. 22 by state police Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.