RIMERSBURG – A 31-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing charges stemming from an incident on July 27 along East Broad Street in Rimersburg.
Joann Marie Mansfield was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to court documents, Jesse VanHorn contacted the New Bethlehem Police Department on July 27 to report that his girlfriend, Mansfield, had taken his vehicle without permission on July 25. VanHorn said multiple attempts to contact Mansfield had failed.
On July 29 at approximately 3:55 p.m., reports state, the local police station received a call from Clarion County CYS officials who explained that they had just spoken to VanHorn who said that his children had been missing since July 25 when Mansfield left with them and never returned. CYS noted that a Permanency Review Order was placed May 24 and that the children are in the legal custody of CYS.
While searching for the vehicle, police said they contacted the Ridgway Borough Police Department after receiving a report that the car had been located at a2 home along North Broad Street in Ridgway. Ridgway Police reportedly confirmed that the vehicle driven by Mansfield was at the home, however the children were not.
New Bethlehem Police later received a call from the Ridgway station reporting that Mansfield’s children were found with a neighbor and had been taken into protective custody. Allegedly, most of the children did not have shoes and had not eaten. Two of the children were reportedly just in T-shirts and diapers.
The children were transported back to Clarion County and released into the custody of CYS. During the transport, the oldest child reportedly talked to police about the places he had stayed and the bed bugs. Four marks appearing to be bug bites were visible on the boy’s face, officers said.
As part of the Permanency Review Order, both parents allegedly agreed to contact CYS within 72 hours of any address or phone number change. Police said Mansfield failed to do this, as well as provide a safe living environment for her children.
On July 30, police spoke with neighbors along East Broad Street in Rimerburg. The neighbors reportedly said that Mansfield depended on them to care for her children. They explained that Mansfield often failed to give her son his medicine and would constantly make the older children change the diapers of the younger ones, police said. Mansfield also allegedly took her children out in filthy clothes.
Reports state that during a phone call with the Ridgway Police Department on Aug. 2, New Bethlehem Police further discovered that Mansfield had been living at a camp in Ridgway with three of her older children for about a week, while the other two were staying with a woman along North Broad Street.
A neighbor reportedly told police that the older children were dropped off at her home on July 29 sometime between 1 and 3 p.m., followed a short time later by the two youngest children.
Charges were filed Aug. 5 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr.