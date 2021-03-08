TOBY TWP. – A 26-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 27 in Toby Township.
In addition to DUI, Melinda Sue Adams was also charged with endangering the welfare of children, failing to drive at a safe speed, disregarding traffic lanes, and two counts each of careless driving and failing to have booster seats for children.
State police were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Route 68, near the Curllsville Road intersection. Troopers said it appeared that the crash occurred as Adams was traveling north at approximately 11 a.m. and lost control of her 2011 Nissan vehicle. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Police said Adams appeared disheveled and confused, and had a hard time finding her cards upon request.
Adams explained that she had a medical marijuana card and allegedly admitted to using marijuana, as well as to taking her other prescription medication, earlier that morning.
Field sobriety tests were not completed at the scene due to poor location, police said. Instead, Adams was transported to the state police barracks for a drug influence evaluation, where she was found to be impaired.
Adams allegedly refused a blood test.
During an investigation at the crash scene, reports state, two juvenile passengers were discovered inside the vehicle without the proper booster seats.
Charges were filed March 3 by Trooper Kyle Freeman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.