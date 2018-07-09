MADISON TWP. – A 32-year-old Rimersburg woman was charged with retail theft following an incident on June 24 along Route 68 in Madison Township (Clarion County).
At approximately 6:40 p.m., Kasie Eve Kizzia allegedly attempted to steal $8.40 worth of snacks and candy from Dollar General.
Charges were filed July 6 by state police Trooper Ryan Wilson with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.