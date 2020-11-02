RIMERSBURG – A 44-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a vehicle crash on Oct. 14 at approximately 1:10 p.m. in Rimersburg.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Traci R. Whitehouse was also charged with one count each of being involved in a crash involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failing to give information or render aid, failing to have the required financial responsibility for a vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid registration or inspection and careless driving.
According to reports, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Purity streets. Following the crash, both vehicles pulled off the roadway into the parking lot of the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church.
At the scene, police spoke with Jacob Atwell, the driver of a 2021 Subaru, who reportedly said that he had been struck by another vehicle he had been following. Atwell explained that the vehicle was all over the road, crossing the center lines multiple times, and eventually left the roadway.
While backing up back onto Main Street, the other vehicle struck Atwell’s Subaru, reports state. Atwell said he blew his horn before the impact, but the other driver kept backing up.
The other driver, later identified as Whitehouse, was discovered passed out behind the wheel of her 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, which was parked but still running nearby. Police said multiple attempts to wake Whitehouse failed and an ambulance was called.
Whitehouse eventually awoke, although she was unable to maintain consciousness, and allegedly denied taking drugs when asked by police.
After assessing Whitehouse at the scene, one paramedic reportedly told officers that they had received a text message from another paramedic while en route to the scene stating that Whitehouse had been seen entering a bar earlier in the day.
A witness also said they had seen Whitehouse’s vehicle on Main Street, reports state.
During a later interview with police, the paramedic who had sent the text message reportedly verified that he had observed Whitehouse park her vehicle and go into a bar. He said her car was gone when he drove past later, police said.
As part of the investigation, police requested a copy of Whitehouse’s hospital medical records from her assessment after the crash. The report stated that Whitehouse smelled of alcohol and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.397 percent, police said.
Charges were filed Nov. 2 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.