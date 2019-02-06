Millions of Americans face pricey vehicle repairs from rust damage every year, and the chemicals used to de-ice roadways can be one of the main culprits, say authorities at AAA.
Motorists should take action throughout the winter to prevent dangerous rust-related vehicle damage to brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems, and other critical vehicle components, said Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services for AAA East Central.
“Keeping up with washing your vehicle in the winter is critical to avoiding costly repairs down the road,” said Hoshaw. “Over time, rust can cause not only cosmetic issues, but serious safety issues for drivers by damaging components on the underside of your vehicle.”
In recent years, many state and local transportation departments have shifted from using rock salt to liquid de-icers to combat ice and snow on the roadways. The newer alternatives are more effective than traditional salt because they can be applied before a snowstorm, have a lower freezing point and melt ice and snow faster. However, these same characteristics can be even more damaging to vehicles since the chemicals remain in liquid form longer and are more likely to coat components and seep into cracks and crevices where corrosion can accelerate.
While some rust damage is unavoidable, AAA East Central recommends motorists take the following preventative steps in order to reduce the possibility of vehicle damage:
— When possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are being applied and are at their highest concentrations.
— Frequently wash your vehicle, paying particular attention to the undercarriage. This will loosen, dissolve and neutralize road salts. Many drive-through car washes offer an undercarriage rinse as an option.
— Always use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip the wax from your vehicle.
— Repair any body damage and touch up paint scratches and chips that expose bare metal which could lead to rust.
— Give the entire vehicle and undercarriage one last cleaning in the spring. Any deposits left over from winter can continue to cause corrosion year-round if not properly removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.