This year, there were 60 accidents along Interstate 80 between Brookville and DuBois in the April 1-June 30 time frame. Last year, there were just 23 accidents.
What changed?
Contractors reconstructed a section of that roadway. That accounts for the increase.
But those 23 accidents in 2018 are 23 too many, even when I-80 is not being rebuilt.
Yet PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Legislature still refuse to correct the design hazard in the approaches to the 150-foot-high bridges that carry I-80 over the North Fork Creek in Brookville.
We got a Band-Aid: “security zones” that are supposed to scare drivers (truckers, primarily) into slowing down there.
The signs imply that state police will be catching and ticketing speeding drivers.
Hah.
We rarely see state police enforcing the speed limit there — and no wonder. Where are you going to force a tractor-trailer to pull over without risking the lives of its driver, drivers of passing vehicles, and even the state police trooper?
It’s an S-curve!
Eastbound traffic meets that S-curve, then meets that scary 150-foot-high bridge, then must climb a nearly mile-long hill to get to the intersection with Route 28 just east of Brookville.
That is no place to issue speeding tickets.
The accident data was presented to Jefferson County commissioners by Tracy Zents, the county emergency management director, according to a July 21 news story.
The crashes have brought about ... more meetings. Emergency responders, contractors, local PennDOT folks will do what they can to lessen “rolling roadblocks,” the lines of trucks clogging both lanes for miles just before a one-lane-closed construction site.
Reducing the speed limit westward to the Corsica exit, about five miles, will give troopers an adequate stretch of less hazardous roadway to pull over, fine, delay and enrage truck drivers.
That will not make the North Fork bridges situation better. It might make the situation less bad.
The only thing that will make this life-threatening, gridlock-producing nightmare any better is for PennDOT, the Legislature, the governor and the federal government, which wields the biggest carrot (money) and biggest stick (“thou shalt not” rules), to all admit that the hillside needs to be taken apart and the roadway redesigned to straighten the S-curve and smooth out its approaches.
Until then ... well, the responses of the emergency workers are superb.
The situation they encounter is intolerable.
The remedy lies in Harrisburg and in Washington.
— Denny Bonavita