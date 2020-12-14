DuBOIS – Roads to Recovery recognized the dedication of two local employees at its 10th annual meeting held at Treasure Lake Lodge on Dec. 10.
The services are focused on the individuals and their unique journeys to recovery by providing advocacy, support and opportunities for personal growth throughout the recovery process. The services are recovery-oriented and provided on an individual basis. The program serves Clarion, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
Honored this year were the late Rev. Roger A. McBride and Melissa Hoover, C/FST Director.
McBride “exemplified the true meaning of service to humanity. Throughout his life, Rev. McBride gave unselfishly to his fellow man, having faith that all he touched would benefit and grow. Rev. McBride is best remembered for his ability to give his time and energy to anyone he could help.”
McBride is the father of Roads to Recovery founder, Kelly Hawkins. The Rev. Roger A. McBride Community Leadership Award recognizes an associate within Roads to Recovery Inc. who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the company, and in the community.
McBride’s award was presented to Stephanie Seidle-Weaver.
Hoover received the Founders Award of Excellence. She was recognized for her professionalism, ethical behavior and commitment to Roads to Recovery consumers.