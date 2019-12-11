The Johnsonburg wrestling program has endured through some leans seasons in recent years, but the large crowd and roars were back in the gym Wednesday night in Burg as the Rams battled Brookville in what was arguably the biggest dual meet in the Paper City in decade.
Those in the wrestling world thought the match could be a tight one, even with Brookville’s dominance in District 9 for the better part the past decade. And, those people were right, as an up-and-coming Johnsonburg squad pushed the Raiders to the limit.
In the end, dual meet was split down the middle — seven wins each — and it was the veteran Raiders who came away with a thrilling 39-31 victory on the strength of winning the bonus-point battle, 18-10.
Both teams had two forfeit wins, but Brookville collected four pins — including three in the final three bouts wrestled on the mat — to rally from a 25-9 deficit and record its 63rd straight win on the mat against a District 9 foe.
Brookville’s last loss on the mat to a D-9 opponent came to Redbank Valley, 33-29, in the finals of the 2013 District 9 Duals.
While the Raiders won Wednesday, the bigger news was Johnsonburg putting itself back on the map and in the discussion when people talk about the best teams in District 9.
It’s been a while since that has happened, along with the scene Wednesday in Johnsonburg’s gym. For me personally, it brought back memories of the last time I really recall being in there for a wrestling match (although there may have been a match here or there that slipped my mind).
And, that was nine years ago when the late Tom Launer was still leading the Rams. The date was Jan. 14, 2010, to be exact as Johnsonburg took on county foe St. Marys in what was the final season for long-time coach Wayne Fordoski.
Unlike Wednesday, the Rams were the team to pull out the thrilling win that night — 39-34 masterpiece that saw the Rams overcome five forfeits against the Dutchmen.
The match started at 152 that night, and Launer had a plan to bump then senior Zac Wolfe, who missed most of the week of school because he was sick, up to 145 to win the overall match.
And, that plan worked to perfection after the rams won the flip, allowing Launer to get the matchups he wanted to make it happen
The match opened at 152 where Johnsonburg’s preston Mahoney needed just 31 seconds to pin Ben Cheatle. St. Marys then bumped Joe McLaughlin up to 160 to face Michael Paladino.
The duo entered the second period scoreless, but Paladino used a half from the top position to turn McLaughlin on his back and secure the fall in 3:48 to give Johnsonburg a 12-0 lead.
St. Marys got on the board at 171 as Mike Brennen received a forfeit, but the Rams got three points back at 189 when Trey DeCecchis beat Alex Geitner, 5-0.
A string of forfeits then started at 215. Dutchmen Sean Sadosky and Kyle Schneider had their hands raised at 215 and 285 respectively, while Ram Johnathan Ferragine got a forfeit at 103.
The Dutch’s Trenton Bowers closed out the forfeit streak at 112, which gave St. Marys a 24-21 lead.
The Rams grabbed the lead right back at 119 with Jesse Wolfe’s 38-second pin of Alex Coudriet, but Evan Smith’s 9-0 major decision of Cody Schreiber at 125 tilted the match back in the Dutch’s favor at 28-27.
Johnsonburg countered with wins by Max Zimmerman and Quinton O’Rourke at 130 and 135 to go back in front, 33-28.
Those wins by Zimmerman and O’Rourke allowed Launer to forfeit to Butch Yetzer at 140, giving St. Marys a one-point lead (34-33) going into the final bout.
In that final bout, Zac Wolfe took down Allen Gursky in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Gursky chose bottom in the second period but never got out as Wolfe pinned the Dutchmen in 3:10 to secure the overall match win for the Rams.
