Robert “Bob” Carl Allison, 89, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by his family at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born October 8, 1930 on the family homestead in Limestone, he was the son of Roy Carl and Daisy Mabel (Mong) Allison.
Mr. Allison graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1948 and Pennsylvania State University in 1952 with a degree in Agricultural Sciences.
He met the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Therese Reinsel, in high school when they sat next to one another in class. In 10th grade, he was asked to a Sadie Hawkins dance by Peggy for their first date. On Thanksgiving, November 22, 1951, Bob and Peggy married at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.
Mr. Allison was renowned for his hard work and dedication to his family throughout his life. After serving in the Army, he was an agricultural extension agent in Washington and Butler counties.
He and Peggy returned to Clarion County, where they raised their family and lived for the rest of their lives.
Mr. Allison was deeply tied to his family heritage in the Limestone area and the Allison homestead which was settled in 1802 by his great-great-grandfather.
In addition to farming, he also taught vocational-agriculture at Clarion-Limestone and Redbank Valley.
Mr. Allison owned and operated a trucking company for several years and was a partner and founder of Limestone Gas.
He continued to be lifelong farmer. Late in his life, he could still be found roaming the fields “supervising” the work.
Mr. Allison loved to exhibit his restored 1938 John Deere G at local tractor shows, bringing home many trophies.
Jokes, laughter, wit and wisdom were an integral part of Mr. Allison's life. He was a master storyteller and welcomed the opportunity to swap tales. He was an insightful poet, writing poems laced with humor while being poignant and heartfelt.
Mr. Allison cherished his family. He was never happier or more content than when he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include nine children, Stephen Allison and his wife, Diane Hartman, of Fairmount City, Theresa Allison of Wexford, Ruth Clover of Wilkinsburg, Pa, David Allison and Dalena McCauley Rupp of South Bethlehem, Linda Allison-Doane and her husband, Ron, of Horseheads, N.Y., Kenneth Allison and his wife, Dawna, of Fairmount City, Thomas Allison of Clearfield, Susan Allison and her husband, Patrick Koeppl, of Limestone, and Tate Allison and his wife, Rebecca, of Fisher; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a large extended family including numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He is also survived by his sister, Yvonne Stewart of Xenia, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Edgar Shofestall, of Corsica; a brother-in-law, Robert Reinsel, and his wife, Bernice, of Fairfax, Va.; and a brother-in-law, Ed Reinsel, and his wife, Edie, of Fairfax, Va.
Mr. Allison was preceded in death by his beloved and cherished wife, Peggy; his parents; infant son, John; his sister, Patricia Shofestall; his brother, Lee Allison; a sister-in-law, Susanne Miller; a brother-in-law, Rudolph Miller; a and brother-in-law, Robert Stewart.
The Allison family wishes to thank Diana and Janianne Patton who have provided unending love and care for Bob over the past three and a half years. Their dedication and compassion have comforted not only Bob and Peggy, but the entire family. The Allison family will be forever grateful for them and to all of the caregivers who enriched the lives of Bob and Peggy.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
A memorial service will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at noon to celebrate and remember Mr. Allison's life.
At the luncheon service, family and friends are encouraged to share favorite stories and thoughts of Bob.
Memorial donations can be made in Mr. Allison's name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.
