Robert “Bob” Thomas, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 12:16 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
"Bob" as he was affectionately known by friends and family, was born on May 27, 1947 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Melvin F. and Loretta J. Kerr Thomas.
He was a 1965 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Following high school, Mr. Thomas proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from May 1966 until his honorable discharge in May 1969.
He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Wilma Buzard Thomas on April 25, 1970.
Together they shared 50 years of marriage and three children: two sons, Brian and Eric Thomas both of Warren, and a daughter, Stacey (Lance Yarger, Jr.) of Vienna.
Mr. Thomas is also the loving grandpa to Nicholas Schillinger, Nicole (Mark) Treadway, Taylor Solakakis, Gabby Thomas and Brian Thomas II.
He adored his three beautiful great-granddaughters, Briana, Luci and Aubrey.
Also surviving are four brothers, Terry Thomas, Dave (Dianna) Thomas, Gary (Marcy) Thomas and Keith (Sandy) Thomas; a sister, Lisa Truitt; a mother-in-law, Bernice Buzard, who loved him dearly, and his brother-in-law, Carl Buzard; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
He retired from Severstal Steel, formerly Republic Steel, after 43 years. He worked in the scale shop and made countless friends who became his family.
Mr. Thomas was a people person and was loved by many.
He enjoyed the simple things in life: reminiscing about the “good old days," drag racing his 1980 Malibu, working on his cars with his sons, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and cherishing the time spent at family gatherings.
Mr. Thomas was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
He enjoyed listening to music and singing along to the songs. He enjoyed going to Sunday morning breakfast and watching old western movies.
Mr. Thomas looked forward to going to deer camp with his family and friends every year and traveling to Pennsylvania to visit relatives.
Most of all, what sums up Bob’s true love was family.
Those who knew him lost a compassionate and loving man. His loss will be felt by many, and his legacy will live on in the hearts that loved him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Albert and Elizabeth Thomas and William and Catherine Kerr; father-in-law, Ralph Buzard; and a sister-in-law, Norma Buzard; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the William Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles, Ohio.
A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Military Honors.
Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.