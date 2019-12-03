Robert Coleman George, 77, of Gettysburg died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Mr. George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Bauer) George.
Born April 9, 1942, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Albert and Avery (Coleman) George.
Mr. George is a 1963 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning a degree in Chemical Engineering.
He spent his career with the Hercules Corp. at their Covington, Va. plant serving in various positions in the engineering department.
Mr. George and his wife Barbara moved to Gettysburg in 2008; it was always a special place in his heart, from the many times his father brought him to the battlefield as a young man, to his retirement years where he enjoyed hiking the battlefield, learning from research on the battle and sharing his wealth of knowledge with the many friends he has met in Gettysburg.
His memberships included: American Battlefield Trust (founding member), Adams County Historical Society, Virginia Historical Society and Gettysburg Foundation (1st Corps Aid-de-Camp).
Mr. George and his brother Bill own their family farm in Clarion where they spent many summers as young men.
In addition to his wife Barbara, survivors include a son, Nick George and his wife, Melissa, of Chantilly, Va.; a daughter, Avery Hicks and her husband, Steven, of Williamsburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kayla and William George; his brother, William George and his wife, Pat, of The Villages, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sally Holmes, and his step-mother, Mildred Hall George.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Thursday, December 5, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg from 10 to 11 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the church, with the Rev. Daniel Mitzel as Celebrant.
Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
The family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society, 924 N. Colonial Ave, York, PA 17403.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.