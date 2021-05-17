Robert E. Reitz Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home in Shippenville, following a sudden illness.
Born December 8, 1963 in Clarion, he was the son of Robert E. and Shirley A. (Hawk) Reitz.
He married Catherine (Smith) Reitz. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2006.
Mr. Reitz worked on a fishing boat in New Jersey where he loved to fish.
Survivors include two children, Robert Matthew Reitz and Brittany Reitz, both from New Jersey; eight grandchildren; his mother, Shirley A. Reitz of Shippenville; a sister, Bonnie Rupp and her husband, Wayne, of New Bethlehem; two brothers, Randy Reitz and his wife, Cheryl, of Oak Ridge and Archie Reitz and his wife, Barb, of Reidsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Reitz; and a sister, Lori Rankin.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City (Alcola), with the Rev. David Nagele lll officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.