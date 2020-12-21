Robert Earl Shreckengost, 81, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home following an illness.
Born July 8, 1939 in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Walter T. and Grace M. Silvis Shreckengost.
He married the former Esther L. Blair on July 9, 1960 in a ceremony performed by the Rev. Marlin Miller in the Mt. Zion Community Church. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Mr. Shreckengost was a carpenter for 50–plus years, mainly bridge construction, and retired from Local Union No. 441 in Pittsburgh.
He attended the Distant Baptist Church and was a former member of the Putneyville United Methodist Church.
Mr. Shreckengost was an avid watch fob collector and also enjoyed collecting old hunting and fishing licenses.
Survivors include he wife, Esther; four children, Robert “Lynn” Shreckengost of Punxsutawney, Greg Shreckengost and his wife, Daryla, of Kittanning, Crystal Steele and her husband, Randy, of Apollo and Shelly Bonnett and her husband, Michael, of Zelienople; 10 grandchildren, Gabriel (Melissa) Shreckengost, Ciara (Tim) Irons, Amber (Andrew) Danielson, Ivy Shreckengost, Hannah (Brandon) Wise, Emma Steele, Julianna Bonnett, Sarah Bonnett, Rebekah Bonnett and Andrew Bonnett; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Evelyn Irons; and a brother, Harold Shreckengost of Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Patty Shreckengost; two brothers, Joe and Frank; and five sisters, Jane, Nancy, Margaret, Alice and Naomi.
Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel, with the Rev. David Westover and the Rev. Carol Brown co-officiating.
Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Interment will take place in the Herman Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
