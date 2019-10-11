Robert Gene McGuire, 70, of Distant died early Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at his home following an extended illness.
Born August 19, 1950, in Distant, he was the son of Violet (McGuire) McQueeny.
He worked in the coal mines as a boss for R&P Coal Co.
Mr. McGuire also worked in the timber industry.
Survivors include two sons, Martin McGuire of New Bethlehem and Mitchell McGuire and his wife, Heidi, of Distant; four grandchildren, Mason, Marissa, Anthony and Alex; and his companion and friend, Billie Yanik of Distant.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet McQueeny.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, with Pastor Lyle Westover officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
