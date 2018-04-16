Robert J. “Bob” Mehok, 76, of Sykesville and formerly of Lake City, died peacefully Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Highland View Nursing Home in Brockway.
He was born in Helvatia, (Clearfield County), November 22, 1941, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Gresock) Mehok. Bob graduated from the Sykesville High School in 1961.
Following high school he worked at the B.O. Railroad in DuBois. He later was employed as an agent for the Prudential Insurance Company and in 1972 was transferred to the Erie office. He later went to work for Copes-Vulcan in Lake City, where he worked as a machinist, supervisor, and union president, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of S.S. Cyril Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church in Girard, the Girard American Legion Post#494 and the Eagles Club in Sykesville.
Bob loved hunting, fishing, and golfing with his sons throughout his life. He also loved to play and watch the game of basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise (Rokosky) Mehok. He will be greatly missed by his family which includes his wife Kay (Smith) Meholick Mehok, whom he married May 29, 2010 in Sykesville; his three sons, Doug Mehok (Leann), Dan Mehok (Holly), and Shawn Mehok (Danielle Reisman); his brother Gary Mehok (Brenda); and his sister, Cindy Mehok; his beloved grandchildren, Evan and Kyle Mehok, his niece Chris Moore (Andy Miller) and great nieces Alyssa and Paige Moore; step daughter, Cathy Stewart (Thomas); three step sons, Christopher Meholick (Kira), Fr. Mark Meholick, and John Meholick; along with many step- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 1 p.m. to the time of a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard PA with Fr. John Mihalco presiding. Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 108 N. 3rd St., DuBois, PA 15801. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.