Robert James Stahlman, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Born February 5, 1941, in Limestone, he was the son of the late Darrell and Betty Collett Stahlman.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and continued his education at the Robert Morris School of Business.
Mr. Stahlman was a veteran of the United States Army.
He married the former Carol A. Bowersox on July 31, 1971. She survives.
Mr. Stahlman was self-employed for over 50 years at Stahlman Trucking in New Bethlehem, along with his brother, Alan.
One of the hobbies he enjoyed was refurbishing antique toy trucks.
He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; two brothers, Jerry Stahlman and his wife, Eula, of Alta Vista, Va. and Alan Stahlman and his wife, Mae, of New Bethlehem; one sister, Judy Miller of Frogtown; two brothers-in-law, John Bowersox and his wife, Terri, and Robert Bowersox and his wife, Dottie, all of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Linda Weaver and her husband, Denny, also of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Chuck Miller; and in-laws, Tommy and Louise Bowersox.
