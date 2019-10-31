DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy. Rain to start. Then a transition to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.