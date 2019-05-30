New Democrat standard in America: Guilty until proven innocent.
What kind of twisted, immoral, legal perversion of the justice system must a special council condone to even state publicly that he couldn’t find any evidence of a crime, but also couldn’t find any evidence to prove that no crime was committed, so that he could exonerate the President (of a crime that never existed)?
Mueller was tasked by the Democrats to find a crime. And, if he couldn’t find a crime, create one. He failed on both tasks.
He now sees the Barr Investigation barreling down the tracks toward him, and all the Democrats involved in this attempted coup, like a freight train.
But unlike Mueller’s investigation, Barr already has real evidence of real crimes, committed by Clinton supporters, to create and perpetrate the Russia hoax. Like his buddies Brennon and Comey, Mueller thinks he can go public and take the middle ground, feigning innocence of any wrongdoing. But with this political circus, there is no middle ground. He can’t just declare that he’s “done” either, and not have to testify before Attorney General Barr and the Senate Republicans.
His public statement only created more questions, and answered none. He just guaranteed his involvement is not over. He’s not done. Not by a long shot.
Dan Fleming,
DuBois