Contrary to an obituary published in the Courier Express last week, the funeral for former DuBois resident Robert N. Montgomery, who passed away in Sharon, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.
The location of the service was changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.