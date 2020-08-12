Robert Paul Crawford, 93, of Indiana, Pa. went home after an extended battle with cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Communities at Indian Haven.
Born October 16, 1926 in the village of Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Boyd Edgar Crawford and Irene (Fritz) Crawford.
He married Emma Ilene (Barnett) Crawford on February 20, 1948. They were married for 72 years.
Mr. Crawford graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1944 where he was captain of the football team.
He was a Technical Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the Philippines.
Mr. Crawford completed a three-year program through his employer, earning his stationary engineers license. For a combined 38 years he worked at the Front Street Generating Station in Erie and at the Keystone Generating Station in Shelocta. He retired in June 1989.
He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and showing them each year at the Indiana County Fair. Over the years, Mr. Crawford restored 40 tractors, keeping only one for himself, an Allis Chalmers tractor from the year he and Emma were married, 1948.
He loved raising vegetables and giving most of his crop to his friends and family.
During his retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Crawford delivered Meals on Wheels in the Indiana area for 40 years and as recently as 2018.
He belonged to the VFW Post 1989 in Indiana, United Commercial Travelers and the Brush Valley Antique Iron and Power Club.
For the past 52 years, the Crawfords were active members of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Indiana, participating in many activities and committees. Mr. Crawford was known by many at church as the softball teams “Designated Pitcher.” He was often on the mound where he pitched into his 70’s.
In addition to his wife, Emma, survivors include his children, Robert Crawford II of Lakeside, Calif.; Julie G. Kmick (Robert) of Pittsburgh and David Crawford (Jayne) of Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Erin Cooper, Adam Kmick, Cesar Hahn-Soler and Star Crawford; great-grandchildren, Quincy Cooper, Sullivan Cooper and Hattie Cooper; a brother, Max Crawford (Janice) of Poland, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Jacquelyn Crawford and Evelyn Crawford, both of Brookville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Darl Crawford (Ida), Carolyn Brown (Claude), Donald Crawford (Marjorie), Boyd Crawford Jr. (Ruth), M. Gene Crawford and S. Dale Crawford.
The Rev. Greg Golden officiated his funeral service.
Entombment is at the Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum, Indiana, Pa.
The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting the Crawford Family.
The Crawford Family would like to thank VNA Family Hospice and the Communities at Indian Haven for their care of their loved one.
