Robert R. “Bob” Lingenfelter, 80, of Ringgold, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Penn Highlands, Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born May 24, 1940 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Ralph and Nellie (Adams) Lingenfelter.
Mr. Lingenfelter worked as a foreman for the Doverspike Coal Company, the McKay Coal Company and retired from Cookport Coal Company. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, working in the garden with his wife and mechanical work.
He attended the Ringgold United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margie (Alcorn) Lingenfelter, Ringgold; a son, Brian “Fuzz” Lingenfelter and wife, Kimberlee; a daughter, Cindy Snyder and husband, Bradley, all of whom are from Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Kylee Lingenfelter, Mitchell McCracken, Corinna Smith and husband, Christian, Brady Snyder and fiancé, Dakota and Ciara Rupp; three great-grandchildren, Emma Smith, Trenten Rupp, Carsen Rupp; and a brother, Richard Lingenfelter of Sigel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Olsen; and a brother, Reed Lingenfelter.
Services are private.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Interment will take place at the Ringgold United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company, 163 Fire Hall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770.
