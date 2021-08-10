Robert R. Shields, 81, of Brookville (Stanton), passed away suddenly on Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence.
Born January 3, 1940, in Stanton, he was the son of the late Daniel R. and Ethel M. (Swineford) Shields. He married L. Evelyn (Brosius) Shields on May 27, 1961. She survives.
Bob worked for Columbia Gas as a corrosion technician. He was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church, the NBC Barbershop Chorus of New Bethlehem, the Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Club, and previously was on the Jefferson County Fair Board.
Survivors include, his wife, Evelyn, of Stanton; four children, Wendy Buchanan and husband, David, of Brookville; Rod Shields, of Brookville; Jody Williams and husband, Greg, of Woodland, and Barry Shields and wife, Sherri, of Summerville; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother, Ed Shields of Sigel; and a sister, Eleanor Smith of Brookville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August, 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Stanton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Hall officiating.
Interment will take place in the Cliff Cemetery, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Stanton United Methodist Church, 628 Stanton Road, Brookville, Pa. 15825.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
