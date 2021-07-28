DuBOIS — The opening game of the Federation League finals started out as a pitchers’ duel Tuesday night at Showers Field before the DuBois Rockets came out on the right side of a late-game scoring fest in an 8-4 victory against Rossiter.
DuBois’ Taylor Boland and Miner Dylan Kachmar matched zeroes through three innings before Rossiter put a run on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth against Boland. The Rockets countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth before adding two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to take what appeared to be a commanding 8-1 advantage.
Boland was the beneficiary of those runs, as Rockets manager Jeff Gasbarre pulled the righty in favor of Austin Amacher to start the fifth and DuBois leading 2-1. Boland allowed the one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking three in getting the win.
Amacher tossed the final three innings to earn the save, although things got a little hairy in the seventh. Amacher retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth, but the Miners’ scored three runs on sixth hits in the seventh against the reliever to try to make things interesting.
Rossiter still had the bases loaded when Rockets third base Josh Sorbera went down on one knee to snag a line drive off the bat of Tyler Richardson to end the game.
All 12 runs in the game were scored as par of late-game fireworks in the final four innings — a stretch that also saw Rossiter shortstop Pete Meterko ejected for arguing a call on defense during the Rockets’ four-run bottom of the sixth.
“It started out a little bit frustrating because we got runners and weren’t able to cash in or ran ourselves out of an inning a little bit with the hard-hit ball that turned into a double play,” said Gasbarre. “It’s not a secret any more. We’re going to be aggressive, but they controlled us today and we’ll have to adjust.
“We were in a couple good situations there late in the game where we had some first and thirds where we could get a little more aggressive and see what direction they wanted to go and take a run if we could.
“I think that happened three times in a row where we could put some pressure on, and I believe all three of those guys scored. We had a couple productive innings (late) there.”
Both teams got its leadoff man on in the first via a walk but couldn’t score. Boland stranded Miner Addison Neal at third, while Kachmar got Dan Stauffer to line into a double play on a hit and run with Thayne Morgan on the move.
Boland worked out of trouble in both the second and third innings.
In the second, he worked around a leadoff error and a walk with one out.
Boland got some defensive help in the third as catcher Luke Salvo threw out Isaac London trying to steal second. That play loomed big as Daren Byers promptly followed with a double to left-center.
A hit batsmen and walk loaded the bases, but Boland caught a popup off the bat of Matt Gourley to end the inning and strand all three runners.
The Rockets got a single from Josh Sorbera with one out in the third, while Garrett Brown drew a two-out walk. However, DuBois couldn’t push around across against Kachmar as he struck out Morgan to strand a pair.
Rossiter broke the ice in the fourth when Anthony Maseto hit a one-out single and took second when the ball was bobbled in right by Stauffer. He went to to third on a Tyler Richardson single and scored when Neal singled to right.
Boland stopped the damage there with a strikeout and ground out to end the inning.
DuBois answered right back in the bottom half of the inning.
Stauffer led with a double, while Chris Calliari followed with a walk. Sean Sleigh then ripped a Kachmar pitch down the third-base line. However, Isaac Stouffer made a diving backhanded stop.
The ball momentarily popped out of his glove into foul territory, but he tracked it down and made a diving tag of the third-base bag to just get Stauffer for a force out.
Both runners then moved up on a wild pitch before Calliari scored on a a Cole Breon groundout. Sleigh then crossed home when Clayton Read reached on a two-out error to give the Rockets a 2-1 lead.
Amacher took over on the mound in the fifth and retired six straight between the fifth and sixth innings.
That performance allowed the Rockets to extend their lead.
Brown got things rolling for DuBois in the fifth with a one-out walk and hustled around to third on a double by Morgan. That proved to be the end for Kachmar, as Cory Geer came on in relief.
Stauffer greeted him with a sac fly to center to plate Brown, while Morgan raced home on a single by Calliari to make it 4-1. DuBois proceeded to load the bases a Sleigh single and Breon walk before Geer got out of the jam with a popup.
Geer wasn’t as fortunate in the sixth as a couple errors helped aide in the Rockets four-run frame.
Josh Sorbera drew a leadoff walk, and after Luke Salvo flew out, was replaced by pinch runner Zane Morgan, who took second on a failed pickoff attempt before stealing third.
Brown followed with his fourth walk of the game before Thayne Morgan and Stauffer each plated runs with singles. Calliari scored another run with a sac fly to center before Stauffer scored the final run of the inning when Sleigh reached on a two-out error. Thayne Morgan and Stauffer each had two hits, with Stauffer and Calliari each driving in a pair of runs.
Those four insurance runs proved vital to the Rockets’ victory after the Miners put together a rally in the seventh.
The inning started innocently enough as Amacher fielded a comebacker hit by Neal. London followed with a single and went to third on Byers’ second double of the game. Neal and Byers each went 2-for-4.
Stouffer plated London with a groundout before the Miners got four singles in a row from Zeke Bennett, Gourley, Ashton Stonbraker and Maseto. The hits by Gourley and Stonbraker scored runs to make it 8-4. Maseto also had two hits in the game.
Rossiter’s comeback try ended there though, as Sorbera snagged Richardson’s liner to end the game.
The teams are back in action this evening in Game 2 at Rossiter’s Shaffer Field at 6 p.m.
DuBOIS 8, ROSSITER 4
Score by Innings
Rossiter 000 100 3 — 4
DuBois 000 224 x — 8
Rossiter—4
Addison Neal 2b 4021, Isaac London rf-ss 3110, Daren Byers cf 4120, Isaac Stouffer 3b 3001, Pete Meterko ss 2000, Zeke Bennett rf 1110, Matt Gourley 1b 4011, Peyton Hetrick pr 0000, Ashton Stonbraker c 3010, Anthony Maseto dh 4121, Dylan Kachmar p 0000, Cory Geer p 0000, Tyler Richardson lf 4010. Totals: 31-4-11-4.
DuBois—8
Garrett Brown dh 0200, Taylor Boland p 0000, Austin Amacher p 0000, Thayne Morgan cf 3221, Dan Stauffer rf 3122, Chris Calliari lf 2112, Sean Sleigh 1b 4110, Cole Breon 2b 3001, Clayton Read ss 3000, Josh Sorbera 3b 2010, Zane Morgan pr 0100, Luke Salvo c 3000. Totals: 23-8-7-6.
Errors: Rossiter 3, DuBois 2. LOB: Rossiter 11, DuBois 7. DP: Rossiter 1, DuBois 0. 2B: Byers 2; T. Morgan, Stauffer. SF: Stauffer, Calliari. HBP: Stouffer (by Boland); T. Morgan (by Kachmar). SB: Stauffer, Z. Morgan. CS: Brown (by Stonbraker).
Pitching
Rossiter: Dylan Kachmar-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Cory Geer-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois: Taylor Boland-4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Austin Amacher-3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Boland. Losing pitcher: Kachmar. Save: Amacher.