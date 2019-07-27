REYNOLDSVILLE — Just hold on a minute. Or at least a day.
Going into Saturday’s Federation League playoff doubleheader at the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field, the top-seeded DuBois Rockets and No. 3 seed Sykesville Senators were on the brink of elimination, both of them down 3-1 in their best-of-seven semifinal series.
But both teams stayed alive and extend the series to a pair of game six matchups Sunday as the Senators beat the Pulaski Generals, 3-1, and the Rockets routed the Brookville Grays, 14-0, in five innings via the 12-Run Rule.
While the Senators and Generals match up again in Reynoldsville today at 6 p.m., the other series swings back to Brookville’s McKinley Field also at 6 p.m. If either the Senators and Rockets win Sunday, the seventh games are scheduled for Tuesday at sites and times to be announced.
In the first game, Pulaski took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. Its lone run came on Adam Bankovich’s solo homer with two outs in the top of the first inning. That’s all the Generals managed off Senators starter Dan Wascovich, who tossed a five-hitter with two strikeouts and a walk.
Sykesville scored all three runs in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Jake Felix doubled and then three straight walks to Devon and Ryan Walker, and Jude Lander forced in the first run. Peter Downer then broke the 1-1 tie with a big two-run single.
Felix and Adam Fox each had two hits for the Senators while Jackson Frank singled twice for the Generals.
Phil Myers wen the distance and took the loss for the Generals, giving up six hits and four walks while striking out three.
The Rockets set the tone early and often against the Grays in the second game, scoring eight runs in the first inning after the first nine batters reached base against Grays starter Blaise Rouch. Jeff Gasbarre, Luke Salvo and Nate Sabados had the three Rockets hits in the inning.
Jonathan Thomas hit a solo homer to start the Rockets’ second inning and after a scoreless third, the Rockets put up five more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Noah Bloom ripped a two-run homer. Thayne Morgan and Sabados singled in the fourth as well.
Morgan Bell went the first four innings to get the win, giving up three hits and walking two while striking out four. Sorbera closed things out with a scoreless top of the fifth.
Lake Staub, Tanner Corle, Tanner LaBenne and Kane McCall had hits for the Grays.