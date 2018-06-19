KITTANNING – The Allegheny River Development Corporation announced this week that their annual summer fundraising event, Rockin’ for Lockin’, will feature a free concert by The Clarks in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park.
The event will take place Friday and Saturday, July 6-7, at the John P. Murtha Amphitheater in the park.
The Saturday night concert will be the culmination of nine consecutive lock operation days along the Allegheny River, beginning June 30, and part of ARDC’s Celebrate the Allegheny event.
The weekend will begin on Friday with music by DJ Bubba at 6 p.m. On Saturday, following the Blessing of the Boats at noon, DJ Bubba will again provide entertainment during the afternoon. The Vagrants will kick off the evening entertainment at 5 p.m. and The Clarks will take to the stage at 8:30 p.m.
The concert is free and is open to the public.
Those arriving by boat, and wishing to dock at the amphitheater, will be required to pay $30 for a Saturday overnight pass or $50 for the weekend. Boaters must be willing to raft from one another. Boat reservations must be made in advance on the ARDC website at alleghenyriverdevelopment.org/2018-rockin-for-lockin.
Food and a variety of vendors will be at the park, and ARDC will be conducting various raffles on Saturday.
Allegheny River Development Corporation, the first non-profit in the nation to enter into a public/private partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has funded lock operations for recreation on the Upper Allegheny River since 2015, through the assistance of memberships, donations, sponsorships and grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.